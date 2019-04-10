With second place in district 4A-3 all but secured, the Plainview Indians baseball team stamped its authority on the slot Tuesday afternoon at Valero Park against Ardmore.

Plainview scored its highest run total of the season, as the Indians completed a district sweep over the Tigers by a score of 20-13, leaving them at 8-2 in district play and 18-6 overall with two games remaining in district against Ada.

The Indians are assured of no worse than second place, as they hold the tie-breaker over third placed Byng after sweeping the Pirates earlier this season.

Ardmore meanwhile fell to 1-9 in district play, and 5-17 overall.

Plainview came out strong with four runs in the first inning, but Ardmore came back to make it 4-1 going to the second.

The Indians scored at least one run in every inning against the Tigers, including six in the fourth and five in the seventh.

Ardmore scored three in the fourth and four in the seventh, while only being held scoreless in the sixth.

Creed Cox and Ethan Lyles each had two RBI’s in the game for the Tigers, while Raven Henderson, Kenyon Nelson, Michael Bruner and Dain Littlechild each had one RBI.

Trevor Burton and Payton Webber each did the most damage for the Indians as Burton totaled five RBI’s with Webber collecting four RBI’s.

Bryson Stricker finished with three RBI’s for Plainview, with Braden Landis, Chase Owen, and Owen Lassahn each getting two RBI’s.

Burton got the win on the mound for Plainview, throwing two innings of work. He allowed three runs (0 earned) on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts.

Dawson Stedman took the loss for Ardmore, throwing two innings. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Lone Grove 9 Purcell 4

The Lone Grove Longhorns earned their 11th victory of the season Tuesday with a five-run triumph against the Purcell Dragons.

Lone Grove opened the game with five runs in the bottom of the first, before the Dragons responded with two runs in the top of the fourth.

However, the Longhorns sealed the game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Purcell tried to rally with one run in the fifth and seventh innings.

Clay Guerin finished with three RBI’s while going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Kolton Ellis totaled two RBI’s with Conner King, Cooper Robinson, and Casen Presgrove each finishing with one RBI.

Sort McCurtain threw a complete game, finishing with five strikeouts and four walks allowed on three hits, while allowing four runs with zero earned.

Dickson 8 Thackerville 6

A three-game losing streak was snapped by the Dickson Comets Tuesday, as they escaped a road contest against the Thackerville Wildcats by two runs.

Dickson scored two runs in the second and third innings with one in the fourth to lead 5-0.

Thackerville scored one run in the fourth to make it 5-1, before the Comets extended the lead to 7-1 in the top of the fifth.

The Wildcats closed to within one run at 7-6 going to the seventh, but Dickson sealed the game with one run in the top of the seventh.

Jace Rutledge finished with three RBI’s for the Comets, with Mason Marks and Johnny Smith each having one RBI.

Rutledge threw three innings to get the win on the mound, allowing just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.

Byng 10 Sulphur 0 F/5

The Sulphur Bulldogs will have to now wait to see where they fall in the district 4A-3 standings, after being defeated 10-0 Tuesday in five innings against the Byng Pirates, completing a sweep.

Sulphur fell to 13-10 overall and 5-7 in district standings.

Byng scored three runs in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth to seal the game.

Price Daube took the loss on the mound, throwing four innings in which he allowed three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Davis 10

Healdton 0 F/5

The No. 15 Davis Wolves won their fourth straight game Tuesday to move to 13-5 overall as they no-hit the Healdton Bulldogs on the road.

Davis scored three runs in the top of the first, followed by five in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Cole Martin led the way with two RBI’s in the game followed by Dane Parker and Raydyn Amos each with one RBI.

Parker and Amos combined to throw the no-hitter, as they finished with seven total strikeouts in which they allowed just two walks in the game.

Turner Falcons

Tuesday was a lucky day for the Turner Falcons, as they won their 12th and 13th games of the season with a doubleheader sweep against Ryan on the road.

Turner won game one by a score of 13-0, followed by a 13-1 victory in the second game.

Devin Davis, Levi Curbow, Colten Empey, and Ridge Parker each had two RBI’s in the opener for the Falcons.

Hunter Johnston got the win on the mound, throwing three innings. He allowed two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Parker led the offense in the second game with three RBI’s with Curbow and Johnston each finishing with two RBI’s in the second game.

Justice Hartman got the win on the mound in the second game, allowing one earned run on one hit with two K’s.