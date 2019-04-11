A promotional film for the Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma took home the “Best Promotional Film” award from the 2019 Christian Worldview Film Festival held in Franklin, TN in March.

The film was directed and produced by John-Clay Burnett, owner of ReelCast Productions, located in Shawnee, OK. John-Clay says, “We are grateful for the opportunity to capture the Singing Churchmen’s passion for sharing the gospel and encouraging God’s people.” He also shares, “The most common response we’ve heard when showing this video is ’It makes me want to attend their concert!’” You can watch the video on the ReelCast website: reelcastproductions.com

The Christian Worldview Film Festival is held each year in Franklin, TN and has over 1000 attendees. Awards include “Best Feature Film,” “Best Documentary Feature,” “Best Gospel Presentation,” and twelve other awards. The Singing Churchmen promo was competing against ten other films in its category. (website: christianworldviewfilmfestival.com/)

ReelCast Productions has provided professional video services since 2005, helping companies and organizations connect with their customers. They specialize in video testimonials, and love crafting stories that communicate each client’s mission. Previous projects, including a promo for the ALERT Academy, have also been awarded “Best Promotional Film.”