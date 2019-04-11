A 21-year-old Nowata man received a 10-year sentence Wednesday. He will be incarcerated with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Lane Michael Branch was convicted of second-degree rape in March by a Washington County jury.

According to court records, Branch and another man purchased alcohol and went to a garage in Dewey with the underage girl. According to a forensic interview, the girl initially didn’t want to drink the alcohol, but was convinced to do so. The rape occurred after the girl was inebriated. After the rape, she contacted her father to come and pick her up “because she didn’t want to be there anymore.”

Branch claimed the girl had consented to have sex.

After the girl’s family discovered what happened, the girl’s mother confronted Branch via text message, and he reportedly “admitted to her it did, in fact, happen.”

The victim said that after her mother learned of the incident, “they immediately went to the hospital to get checked out.”

When interviewed, Branch told Dewey police that he had sex with the victim but that he thought she was 16.

After his sentence, Branch will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.