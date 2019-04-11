Beginning in 2008, Record Store Day (RSD) is a biannual event meant to promote independent record stores. Many shops put on sales, live music or some form of festivities to celebrate the day. Along with the various events, there is also a list of exclusive records that are released for these days. This year, the first RSD falls on Saturday.

With that synopsis, the event sounds to be a fully enjoyable experience, both for the shoppers and for the businesses, yet some problems occur in practice. All of which are related to the list of exclusive records. To give a brief summary of how the process works, artists will press some of their music on vinyl. This can be unreleased music, albums that had previously small runs and are hard to find, limited editions of pre-released music — just about anything the artist wants. Records stores are then able to purchase off of this list. On RSD, the stores open their doors to swarms of people waiting for these rare albums.

This is where the problems begin to crop up. Naturally, a lot of the people waiting outside of their local store are resellers — people who grab a huge stack, knowing most of these limited run albums will be sought by true fans. A simple check on Discogs, an aftermarket resale site for music, shows the inflation that happens for many of these albums.

One album on a personal watchlist is the “Songs Of Innocence Deluxe Edition” from U2, which was released for RSD 2015. This album was limited to 5,000 copies and sold for around $30-$40 in stores (exact figures are difficult to find). However, it now goes for around $150! While not every album sees this kind of markup (most personal pick-ups seem to not be this lucky), some go for hundreds more than their retail price.

At the end of the day, there are truly many advantages to the event. It allows fans to get their hands on some interesting and unique vinyl pressings.

Furthermore, this supports independent record stores significantly, as the foot traffic is typically very high in those that participate. Typically, lines can be seen hours before, as fans hope to get their hands on their favorite artist’s new release. This helps those businesses, as well as gives a way for the vinyl community to grow, as attendees are able to meet other music fanatics. The ultimate advantages do outweigh the negatives, but ignoring the sheer price markup is impossible.

The closest stores to the Bartlesville area are located in Tulsa. Those stores that get these exclusive releases and participate in the festivities of the day are Blue Moon Discs, Josey’s Records, Spinster Records and Starship Records. Each have their own sales or events happening through the day.

