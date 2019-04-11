Wanda Jean Duck, 85, Tecumseh resident, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Shawnee.

Wanda was born Jan. 5, 1934, in Ada to John Green Fletcher and Callie(Morris) Fletcher. Wanda grew up in Ada and attended Ada Public Schools and graduated from Ada High School.

Wanda was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Tulsa, where she taught Sunday school for several years, and then she became a member of the Airport Freewill Baptist Church in Tulsa.

Wanda loved traveling, camping, fishing, shopping and enjoying spending time with family and friends.

Wanda retired from K-Mart as a customer service representative.

Wanda is survived by her son Johnny Harold Duck of Earlsboro, her daughter; Jerri LaFawn Angelly and her husband Jerry of Tecumseh, her grandchildren; Michael Duck, James and Melissa Coles, Juleigh and Joe Bayles, Johnathan and Jamie Coles and Justin Coles, her great-grandchildren; Jayson Smith, Mariah Hawkins, Jessica Bayles, April Burris, Jordon Bayles, Austin Lovell-Coles, Zackery Coles, Kailei Coles, Hanna Coles and Jett Williams-Coles.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters; Dorothy, Alma, Thelma and Betty.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 12, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with Danny Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada.

Casket bearers will be Michael Duck, Joe Bayles, Johnathan Coles, Justin Coles, Darrell Duck and James Coles.

Honorary bearers will be Jayson Smith, Jordon Bayles, Austin Dee Lovell-Coles, Zackery Coles and Jett Coles.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.