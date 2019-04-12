ROFF – Asher has a chance at a consolation championship after going 1-1 at the Roff Tournament Thursday.

In the first game of the day, Asher fell to Lookeba 6-2.

Tahlan Hamilton and Bryson Martin drove in one run apiece.

Jake Dobbs took the loss in game one. Dobbs pitched six innings, surrendering two earned runs and striking out six Lookeba batters.

Chase Eckart pitched one inning in relief. Eckart did not record a hit in the game but reached after being hit by a pitch.

Asher returned to form in the second game, beating Varum-Strother 11-3.

Patch Hamilton went 3 for 5 with a homer and four runs batted in.

Trevor Martin led the team with four hits in the consolation victory.

Mike McDonald, Tahlan Hamilton and Austin Custar registered two hits each.

Braydon Sanders pitched a complete game and struck out seven.

Asher will play in the consolation semifinals Friday at 12 p.m.