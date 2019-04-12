What inspired you to become an educator?

I had several amazing teachers growing up in Bartlesville, but my junior year, Ms. Onetta Rodebaugh changed my life and made me want to do the same for others. I had always struggled with math and did not have confidence in the subject at all. She taught in a way that ensured each of us learned and always had many ways to explain a skill. I excelled in her class and went on to be her student assistant my senior year. Watching her teach made me want to make that kind of difference in childrens’ lives.

What is most challenging as an educator?

Limited funding and resources are always a challenge for educators, but we make the best of what we are given.

What teaching moment is most memorable?

My favorite teaching moments are always those times when a student has struggled and worked really hard and finally masters a skill! Working in prekindergarten, I get to witness many of these “lightbulb” moments as my students learn what school is all about. I love being able to introduce them to reading, math, writing and working as a classroom family and set the tone for future school success!

— Emily Droege