TECUMSEH — Tristan Anthony was dominant on the mound as Tecumseh beat Elk City 7-0 Thursday. Anthony tossed a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Anthony got a lot of run support starting in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Gage Boatman singled to start the inning. Jayden Shafer singled to move Boatman to third.

Kane Ainesworth singled just in front of the outfielder to score Boatman and move Shafer to second, and Peyton Cooper followed him with a single to score Shafer and give the Savages a 2-0 lead.

Ainesworth reached by error in the third inning and took second on a passed ball. He then scored on another error. A third error in the third allowed Cooper to score to extend the Tecumseh lead to 4-0 after three.

Boatman took one for the team and drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth.

A double play got Elk City two outs but allowed Jake Trice to score.

Shafer singled to right field to score Boatman and finish the scoring at 7-0.

Boatman was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Shafer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Ainesworth and Cooper each had a hit, a walk, an RBI and scored one run apiece.

Thursday’s win was Tecumseh’s second shutout win in a row.

Boatman pitched a complete game 5-inning shutout in an 11-0 win over Seminole Wednesday.

He allowed only two hits and struck out six in the district game.

Kainan Ryan, Shafer, Anthony, and Trice all had multiple-hit games Wednesday.

Trice and Ainesworth each drove in two runs.

The Savages improved to 19-7 and they are third in their district at 6-4.

They will host Ada Friday at 1:30 p.m. and conclude district Monday and Tuesday against Heritage Hall (11-8, 5-2).