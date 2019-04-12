BYNG — Leadoff batter Ayzia Shirry blasted three home runs, drove in six runs and scored five times as Tecumseh bludgeoned Byng 28-18 Thursday.

Three-hole hitter Gabi Jordan added two roundtrippers and two doubles while driving in six runs as Tecumseh improved to 15-14.

Tecumseh racked up 24 hits and five walks while run-ruling the hosts in five innings.

Harley Sturm and Lacy Howell added three hits apiece with Howell posting a solo homer.

Lauren Taylor and Taylor Frizzell doubled.

Howell, Frizzell and Taylor all drove in three runs.

The Lady Savages, 15-14, will launch play today in the Dale Festival at FireLake. Tecumseh will oppose Binger at noon and Howe at 2:40 with both games on Field 1.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.