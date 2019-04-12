Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Wednesday that will make beer and wine available for golfers on the go.

Golf course clubhouses will soon be able to sell beer and wine meant for drinking on the course.

Sales will begin as soon as the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission adopts rules for a special off-premises permit and golf courses obtain such a permit.

Stitt signed SB 728, which closed a loophole in last year’s revisions to regulations governing sales of liquor, beer and wine — a result of voters adopting State Question 792 in 2016. The bill became law upon Stitt’s signature due to an attached emergency clause.

The changes that went into effect in October limited alcohol consumption on golf courses to a clubhouse with a license to sell alcohol. But that prevented golfers from taking beer or wine on the course. Country clubs and marinas will also soon be allowed to sell beer and wine to go.

The bill was among Oklahoma City’s top legislative priorities this session. The city has Adams Municipal Golf Course and Hillcrest Country Club’s golf course.