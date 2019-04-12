William (Bill) A. Savage, of Shawnee, went to his Heavenly place on April 5, 2019, at the age of 74.

He was born in Oklahoma City on Dec. 4, 1944, to Alton and Gertrude (Milling) Savage.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janette L. Savage; daughter, Melissa Brown and husband, Steve; son, Dustin Savage and wife, Shannon; grandchildren: Baylee and Hannah Brown; Maegan and Dillon Savage; and Sam, Jake and Brooklyn Castillo; and sister, Karen Parks and husband, Jim. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and a nephew, as well as a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Joe G. Savage.

Bill graduated from Harding High School in Oklahoma City and attended College at OU, OSU and OCU and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. He then served as a personnel specialist in the Army from 1969-1971. Following his stint in the Army, he worked at the Oklahoma City Zoo for more than 30 years, retiring as the mammal curator. While working at the OKC Zoo, he was involved with wildlife conservation of endangered species and the design and completion of the Oklahoma Trails exhibit. Following his retirement from the zoo, he enjoyed making wildlife habitat improvements by planting food plots and fruit trees and hinge cutting in forest areas to improve the habitat for many native species.

He was a loving husband, father, brother and, most of all, a loving and devoted “G-Daddy.” In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, raising fruit trees and date nights of dinner and a movie. But, most importantly, he cherished the moments he spent traveling across the U.S. with the love of his life, Jan. A huge OSU, OU and OKC Thunder Fan, he enjoyed his final days watching as many Thunder games as possible, and even attended one with his cousin, David, and his wife, Tawna, a couple of weeks before his death.

Bill lived by the principles passed along to him in AA and loved helping others in their recovery. He had a strong faith in God, lived life to the fullest, and gave credit to his Creator for what was given to him – peace of mind, serenity and, as he often said, “a great life.”

A private memorial service with family and friends will be held to honor Bill’s life on his beautiful property in the countryside at 2 p.m. on April 24, 2019. A celebration of life reception (light snacks) will take place at 5 p.m. at Occasions, 678 Kickapoo Spur, Shawnee.

Donations may be made in Bill’s name to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or www.nature.org.