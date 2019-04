Johnnie L. Kinnamon, 91, of Shawnee, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.

Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Walker Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

More information will be announced.