SEARCY, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist headed to Arkansas to take on GAC-opponent Harding. The Lady Bison had strong outing as their match went down to the last singles play. Winning the conference duel 4-3. OBU's Men, playing their second match without their No. 3 guy Andres Graterol, fell to the Bisons 6-1.

OBU nearly captured the doubles point as Gianlucca Galdi and Kevin Andrusch came up short in their match 6-4. Even closer was Carlos Felgueroso and Nick Parker who were a couple winners away, falling 6-7. The Lady Bison had Alex Bowers and Madeleine Boepple at No. 2 get the win 6-4 with Kim Moosbacher and Ethne Dowling nearly claiming the point as they just fell 6-7.

Galdi claimed a singles victory at No. 2 with his opponent retiring in the second set. For the ladies, Moosbacher won in straight sets, but Tahlia Walsh, Bowers, Boepple all saw hard-fought three set victories. Walsh saw won her last two sets 7-6, with the final being the overall match-clinching set as Walsh won 9-7 in the third-set tiebreaker.

Oklahoma Baptist is now 6-9 (Men) and 7-11 (Women) as the Lady Bison have won four in a row, including three straight Great American Conference matches, bringing their GAC record to 3-1. OBU's match against Arkansas Tech originally scheduled for Saturday, April 13 has been rescheduled due to weather. The Lady Bison play at home for their next match Monday, April 15 against GAC-foe Henderson State.

Men's Doubles

No. 1 Alejandro Sendra/Morgan Salvan (HU) defeated Gianlucca Galdi/Kevin Andrusch (OBU) 6-4

No. 2 Luis Tirado/Arthur Bellan (HU) defeated Rhett Rollins/Matias Le-Fort (OBU) 6-2

No. 3 Pablo Trevino/Will Reeves (HU) defeated Carlos Felgueroso/Nick Parker (OBU) 7-6 (8-6)

Men's Singles

No. 1 Arthur Bellan (HU) defeated Kevin Andrusch (OBU) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Gianlucca Galdi (OBU) defeated Alejandro Sendra (HU) 5-7, 2-1 (retired)

No. 3 Morgan Salvan (HU) defeated Matias Le-Fort (OBU) 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Luis Tirado (HU) defeated Rhett Rollins (OBU) 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 Will Reeves (HU) defeated Nick Parker (OBU) 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 Pablo Trevino (HU) defeated Carlos Felgueroso (OBU) 6-4, 6-2

Women's Doubles

No. 1 Rylie Cox/Arisa Takanashi (HU) defeated Kim Moosbacher/Ethne Dowling (OBU) 7-6

No. 2 Alex Bowers/Madeleine Boepple (OBU) defeated Hana Folse/Lindy Carpenter (HU) 6-4

No. 3 Allison Carpenter/Emily Carpenter (HU) defeated Stefy Varon/Tahlia Walsh (OBU) 6-3

Women's Singles

No. 1 Kim Moosbacher (OBU) defeated Rylie Cox (HU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Arisa Takanashi (HU) defeated Ethne Dowling (OBU) 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 Tahlia Walsh (OBU) defeated Hana Folse (HU) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 (9-7)

No. 4 Alex Bowers (OBU) defeated Lindy Carpenter (HU) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Madeleine Boepple (OBU) defeated Allison Carpenter (HU) 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

No. 6 Emily Carpenter (HU) defeated Jacqueline Charvat (OBU) 6-2, 6-3