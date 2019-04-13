Forecasts of inclement weather Saturday have Safe Events For Families (SEFF) — Shawnee's Redbud organizers — scrambling for cover.

Typically residents would fill the 300 block of Main Street as they celebrate the annual Redbud City Night on the Bricks festival, but, due to impending threats of cold and rain, activities are being moved into the Municipal Auditorium, at 400 N. Bell. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Facebook, SEFF spokesman Ed Bolt posted all the published schedules will remain the same.

The community meal is free and should be able to feed about 1,200 attendees.

Pizza is on the menu this year. Bolt said FireLake and Papa John's are splitting the work, as 400 of the pies have been ordered. Bolt said locals also are welcome to bring their own food from home or elsewhere if they so choose.

Bolt said there will be no shortage of things to do in the Shawnee area that day:

• The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is hosting its annual Arts Trek;

• in the afternoon, an inaugural 5K fun run is planned to start at the Santa Fe Depot;

• that evening, a Journey tribute band will be playing at the Ritz Theater; and

• Bethel High School will play host to a car show.