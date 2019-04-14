While it was unusually cold at times on Friday, there was nothing unusual about the way the Lone Grove girls golf team played at Lake Murray.

In hosting the annual Longhorn Invitational event, the Lady Horns played the role of host to perfection as they won the overall team title with a team score of 369 with three golfers finishing in the top-10 of the individual standings.

Madison Anderson won the overall individual title with an 83, followed by Megan Biber in sixth with a 93, and Paige Anderson eighth with a 95.

Shelby Delano carded a 98, with Ashley Brown shooting a 124.

Madelynn Stiles represented Lone Grove as an individual shooting a 132.

The Turner Lady Falcons also competed in the tournament and shot a 478 as a team.

Jade Dobson and Ryleigh Parker each shot a 110, with Tallie Tynes at 128 and Karlee Russell at 130.

Madill’s Lady Wildcats shot a 487 as a team, with Belen Moreno leading the way with a 110.

Bethany Phillips shot a 122, with Maddison Grant at 125, Bethany Effinger at 130 and Molly Coleman at 138.