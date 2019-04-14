Despite recent rains, construction is progressing well on the new Marty Lewis Public Safety Training Facility at Gordon Cooper Technology Center.

The $5 million facility adjacent to 45th Street and the GCTC south entrance is set to house training for area high school students and working law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

The more than 20,000 square-foot facility will include four classrooms, a paramedic training lab, firearm simulation room, driving simulation room, workout space, large meeting room, fire training tower and additional water features for fire equipment.

Construction is scheduled for completion in December.