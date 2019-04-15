Elementary students in Shawnee and McLoud will enjoy a performance from the BancFirst Tour of the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre.

Each year BancFirst joins Oklahoma Children’s Theatre to sponsor performances in communities around the state. Oklahoma Children’s Theatre scales down one of their stage performances, including sets, costuming, and cast to take on the road to share a high quality, live theater experience with elementary school students in select BancFirst communities.

Oklahoma Children’s Theatre will present Sleeping Beauty to McLoud Elementary students on May 1. They will perform on May 9 at Shawnee’s Jefferson Elementary and Sequoyah Elementary students and Horace Mann Elementary and Will Rogers Elementary on May 17. This play, a twist of the beloved fairy tale, turns back the hands of time to show what really happened to “Sleeping Betty.” Two good fairies and a magical frog make sure everyone lives happily ever after.

Sleeping Beauty was chosen for the touring production because it is educational and entertaining, exposing children to the arts. Cast members interact with the audience during the performance to engage students and further personalize the experience.

“We’re thrilled Oklahoma Children’s Theatre will make a stop in Shawnee and McLoud this year,” said Casey Bell, president of BancFirst – Pottawatomie County. “Their plays are always entertaining and give the children and staff a break from their regular school work to enjoy live theater.”

The BancFirst tour will also make appearances in six other Oklahoma communities this spring with a total of 15 performances. BancFirst has sponsored the program for over 20 years.