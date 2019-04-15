Lorene Sanders, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 in Joplin, Missouri surrounded by her family.

She was born in Grove, Oklahoma on May 7, 1926, the daughter of Eugene and Jessie Mains Hammack. She graduated from Grove High School and began working at the B.F. Goodrich plant in Miami. She married her high school sweetheart, E.M. Sanders on June 15, 1946. They were married for 55 years before he proceeded her in death in 2001.

Lorene was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved her Sunday School Class and was active in all church activities. She was a volunteer at the Integris Medical Center for over 20 years. She had also served as a volunteer at the Coleman Theater.

She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were truly the joy of her life.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and three sisters, Glen Hammack, Ray Hammack, Henry Hammack, Ruth Lefler, Georgia Meyers Marie Mitchell and her Beloved grandson, Gregory Smith.

Survivors include son, Steve Sanders of Broken Arrow, Daughter Carol Smith and husband Larry, of Miami. Grandchildren are Amy Walls and husband Wade of Miami, Julie Smith of Miami, and Jessica Sanders of Edmond, great-grandchildren Alex, Corbin and Garrett Walls of Miami, Spencer and Sutton Smith of Miami, and Brynlee Bachmoyer of Edmond. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Services will include an open visitation on Wednesday April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brown Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Miami.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSU Foundation Gregory D, Smith Family Endowed Scholarship.

Notes of encouragement for the family may be left at www.brown-winters.com

Services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Miami.