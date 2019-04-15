Phase one of the streetscape project is still on target for substantial completion by the end of the month and Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said both the city and downtown merchants and businesses owners are excited to cross the finish line.

“The weather’s been fairly nice for the last three weeks or so and we’ve only had a couple days of rain. So we’ve been able to make some steady progress,” Boatright said.

The progress includes the replacement of the sidewalk and curb that were recently

damaged, along with pouring concrete along the north side of the roundabout on Caddo and East Main. Workers have also completed the installation of the brick pavers on the north side of East Main.

“We’ve started the excavation of the planters in the median and the tree wells along the side to put in the top soil that we want,” Boatright said. He added that workers are currently finishing up the irrigation system for the planters and the tree wells along Caddo.

One area where the city has been set back is located at the intersection of Caddo and Broadway.

“We had a soft spot in that intersection and they weren’t sure why,” Boatright said. “We had aggregate filled in and compacted, and we had a soft spot that developed. This week they were doing some excavation to make sure there wasn’t some sort of utility leak before they come back and put in the final asphalt cap,” Boatright said Friday afternoon.

He said Oklahoma Department of Transportation has given the city a soft date near the first week of June to begin Phase Two of the streetscape project. This phase will begin at Caddo Street then head east across the tracks.

“The railroad has already come in and done their portion of the work, and we’ve been working with OG&E and some of the area property owners to make sure everything is ready to go when ODOT comes in to get started.”

“We’re excited that we’re on the downhill side of phase one,” Boatright said. “I think a lot of our merchants and our building owners are excited, and we’re happy that they’re happy.”

According to a social media post released by the Ardmore Main Street Authority, 18 new businesses have opened up in downtown Ardmore since January 1, 2018.

Another new business that will soon open is the Mill Street Tavern. Located at the site of the former Red Dirt Brewhouse, owner Tim Longest said the restaurant should be opening sometime in early May.

“Inside, it’s going to retain that historic look but with a sharper, crisper feel,” Longest said. He added the menu would reflect this feeling.

“We’re going to focus on good burgers, a good lunch menu and a good dinner menu,” Longest said. They are also examining the possibility of opening for a weekend brunch.

“This is going to be a high-quality family oriented restaurant where you can still enjoy a ball game with a beer in the afternoon,” Longest s