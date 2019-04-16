Prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged a Shawnee man with two counts of first-degree manslaughter for the January traffic deaths of two Tecumseh High School students.

After a thorough investigation by the Shawnee Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the District Attorney's Office and after meeting with families, District Attorney Allan Grubb formally charged Roger Dean Flint, 62, of Shawnee.

Charges were filed Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court and are the result of an automobile collision which occurred on January 26, 2019, on 45th Street near Aydelotte in the city of Shawnee.

The students, Logan Don Deardorff, 18, and his passenger, Shelby Danielle Johnson, 17, were killed as a result of that accident.

"lt is important that those who cause the death of others by their criminal behavior be held accountable for their actions," District Attorney Allan Grubb said Tuesday in a written press release.

Shawnee police previously released the initial report. Two vehicles — a Ford Mustang and a Honda Accord — were involved in the accident. The students were occupants of the Ford Mustang.

The report shows the Honda Accord was driven by Flint, who was injured in that crash and hospitalized at OU Medical Center before being released.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 5:11 p.m. Jan. 26. Both vehicles were eastbound, with the traffic report indicating the Honda rear-ended the Ford Mustang.

Witnesses to the accident told officers that Flint’s Honda ran off the road multiple times before the accident occurred and the Honda also was traveling at a high rate of speed, the report shows.

Watch for updates later today and a full story in Wednesday's News-Star.