PRAGUE — Meeker hurler Raceton Sedlacek fashioned a seven-inning four-hitter Monday as the Bulldogs upended Prague 5-3.

Sedlacek gave up two earned runs, whiffed five and didn’t issue a walk as Meeker improved to 14-6.

Meeker never trailed, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Jacob Sellers drew a bases-loaded walk in the opening inning and the Bulldogs notched three runs in the second as Kade Brewster, Jacob Martin and Sedlacek drove in a run apiece.

Meeker went up 5-1 in the top of the seventh before Jake Schultz belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame.

Sedlacek recorded two hits, including a double. Martin also doubled.

The Bulldogs will be home today against Bethel.

Prague, 12-11, will entertain Drumright at 4:30 today. The Red Devils will hit the road Thursday against Cushing and Friday against Stratford. Both games are slated for 5 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.