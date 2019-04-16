TECUMSEH — Jayden Shafer framed a seven-inning four-hitter Monday, propelling Tecumseh to a 3-1 triumph over Heritage Hall.

Shafer fanned nine and walked two in a 104-pitch offering. He also hit two batters.

Heritage Hall scored on a single by Bowen Bridges in the fifth inning.

Tecumseh launched the scoring on Caleb Kelsey’s solo home run in the first inning. The Savages struck again in the fourth on Kainan Ryan’s RBI single.

Peyton Cooper of Tecumseh, who went 3 for 3 with a double, knocked in the game’s final run in the sixth on a line-drive single to right, scoring Shafer.

Two Heritage Hall errors contributed to two unearned runs.

Tecumseh, 21-7, will go to Heritage Hall today for a 5 p.m. game, then travel to Bristow Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.