The Bartlesville Fire Department will hold a special ceremony at 9:05 a.m. on Friday to honor those who were killed or injured in the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

The ceremony will be held at Central Fire Station, 601 S. Johnstone Ave. The public is invited to attend.

The bombing killed 168 people — including 15 children — and injured 680 others. Hundreds of rescue workers from around the country responded to assist in the aftermath of the blast, including several members of the Bartlesville Fire Department. The names of those firefighters will be read aloud during the ceremony.

The ceremony will also feature the BFD Honor Guard, a prayer and moment of silence for the fallen, and remarks by BFD Training Chief/Public Information Officer Bill Hollander.

— City of Bartlesville