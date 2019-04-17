Jasper Edwin Marsh, age 86, resident of Tecumseh, passed away at his home on April 13, 2019.

He was born on June 5, 1932, to Joe Russell Marsh and Bertha Emma Lee Marsh in Peacock, Texas.

He married Jurline Sills Marsh on Sept. 1, 1953, in Dillon, South Carolina. They were married 65 years. Together they had two sons, Gary Marsh and Kevin Marsh. They lived in Pink, Oklahoma, for over 40 years before moving to Tecumseh.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950. He had a very successful military career. Upon retirement he was a Master Sergeant. He started and did the training for the Jungle Warfare School in Panama, and he trained men for the Special Forces. After his retirement from the military he was an insurance adjuster for 20 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and loved horses. He was a member of the Oklahoma Equestrian Trail Riders Association and enjoyed many rides with his grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jurline Sills. His son, Gary Marsh, his parents, Joe Russell Marsh and Bertha Emma Lee Marsh, two brothers, Joe Raymond Marsh (WW2 vet in Okinawa, Japan) and Billy Gene Marsh, two sisters, Alta lee Witt and Dorothy Faye Lynch, two grandchildren, Jamie Marsh and Joshua Marsh.

He is survived by his son and his wife, Kevin and Brenda Marsh of Tecumseh, one brother Dan “Danny” Marsh of Broken Arrow, two sisters-in-laws Bertie Lee of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Joyce Ammons of Dunn, North Carolina, one daughter-in-law, JoAnn Marsh of Shawnee, five granddaughters, Amanda and Chase Raper of McLoud, Rhiannon Marsh and Brian Morgan of Granby, Missouri, Brittany and Brandon Burgess of Tecumseh, Heather and Zack Brown of Shawnee and Shannon Palumbo of Oklahoma City, two grandsons, Chris and Reba Speers of Pink, and Taylor and Amanda Speers of Bethel, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was the patriarch of the family. He will be missed so very much and was deeply loved by all who knew him. His passing was a bittersweet moment, and the family takes comfort in knowing it wasn’t quite two months and now he is back where he truly belongs, with his “Darling Love.”

Services will be at OK Cremation and Funeral Home in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, April 17, at 2 p.m.