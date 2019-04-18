Just over a couple of weeks ago, Anna Simmons had made up her mind that she was ready to hang up her basketball shoes and move on in life.

As fate would have it though, the game of basketball wasn’t quite through with her.

Wednesday afternoon, the Plainview Lady Indians senior’s roller coaster ride came to a fitting stop as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for the East Central University Lady Tigers in Ada. The ceremony took place inside the Plainview High School commons area in front of a standing room only crowd.

“This is just a dream come true,” Simmons said. “I’m just so ready to suit up and go play. Over the last few weeks it’s been crazy, but exciting at the same time. The Lord has really been speaking to me and just guiding me throughout this entire process.”

Simmons finished her senior season being selected as an OGBCA All-State selection, as well as a Class 4A All-Star by Class recipient. She was also a member of the 2018-19 All-Ardmoreite girls basketball team.

This season Simmons finished averaging 14 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds, three steals, three assists, and shot 85 percent from the free throw line.

Simmons will be a welcome addition to a Lady Tigers program which finished 21-8 last season, including 16-6 in conference play, and going 10-2 at home.

“Whenever I first got on campus, I knew that was the place I needed to be,” Simmons said about East Central. “Everyone from the coaching staff, the people on campus, and all the other people were so friendly and just made it feel like home for me.”

East Central however lost in the first round of the Great American Conference tournament in double overtime against Arkansas Tech.

“East Central is getting a diamond in the rough,” Plainview coach Chad Walker said about his senior during her signing ceremony. “Anna is a very strong player and is going to give a ton of effort every time she steps out on the court. She’s going to do some great things in college and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”

As for the present, Simmons said she was grateful to those who came out and supported her on her special day.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that came out today,” She said. “Thank you all for supporting us.”