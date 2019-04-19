BYNG – Bethel ended its season with consecutive losses in district play Thursday.

The Lady Wildcats fell to Seminole 9-8 in the first game and wrapped up with an 18-6 defeat at the hands of Byng.

Rian Gamble, Lilla Wade and Skylar Fletcher had three hits each against the Lady Chieftains.

Jordyn Zachary, Bailey Henderson, Madison Robertson and Brooklyn Giddens registered two hits each.

Wade, Fletcher, Robertson and Henderson hit doubles in the game-one loss.

In their final game in a Bethel uniform, Gamble and Zachary each hit a home run. Gamble went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in and Zachary went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Bethel ends the season with a 5-17 mark.