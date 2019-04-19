“Each and every day our VIP Volunteers in Pottawatomie County are making a difference in people’s lives, enriching our communities, and making the world a better place to live,” says Thixe Totty, Director of Volunteers Impacting People (VIP).

“ National Volunteer Week, April 7th to 13th, is just one of the many occasions, throughout the year that we express our Heartfelt Thanks to our volunteers”, adds Totty.

VIP’s volunteers dedicate their time and talents in Meals on Wheels, Shoes That Fit, Friend of a Senior, Valentine for Vets and VITA tax programs as well as in other volunteer stations within their local Pottawatomie County communities.

VIP’s over 200 volunteers contribute over $22 an hour in value of their contribution in time, talent, and effort in our communities; that adds up to a tidy sum if you take into account the number of hours they work a year.

Thixe Totty welcomes new volunteers and says that there are a lot of reasons and rewards that inspire people to volunteer.

These are just some of the reasons:

• Answer a need

• Give back to the community

• Keep active

• Stay young at heart

• Put caring into action

• Give and receive blessings

• Assist an agency

• Give hope to others

• Lift someone’s spirits

• Change someone’s life

• For the love of children

• Be a part of a team

Totty says that VIP has many ‘Stations’ where current and prospective volunteers can be placed and she invites people interesed in volunteering to call VIP (Volunteers Impacting People) at 405-275-7910.