McLOUD – The 5A No. 3 McLoud Lady Redskins captured a district title with consecutive wins over Chandler Friday.

McLoud won the first 14-6 and the second 13-3.

Lexie Boyer, Gabby Sears and Callie Cardin each hit one homer in district play.

Jessie Wooten was intentionally walked in all seven of her at-bats.

5A No. 3 McLoud (25-8) travels to 4A No. 9 Washington Tuesday.