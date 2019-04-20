ROFF – Tecumseh scored first, but couldn’t match Roff’s output, losing 12-2 in five innings Friday afternoon.

Both of the Savages’ runs came in the top of the first frame.

Caleb Kelsey walked and eventually scored an a balk by the Roff pitcher. Peyton Cooper doubled to left field and brought Kane Ainesworth home for Tecumseh’s second run.

The top five hitters in the Tecumseh lineup registered one hit. Gage Boatman, Caleb Kelsey, Jayden Shafer, Ainesowrth and Cooper all reached base.

Jake Trice was the sixth Tecumseh player to reach. Trice reached via a walk.

Four Tecumseh pitchers gave up a combined 14 hits, 12 runs, with nine earned.

Tecumseh (21-9) hosts Blanchard Saturday at 5 p.m.