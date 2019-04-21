LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

House to discuss voting on April 29

From 7 to 8 p.m. April 29 in the Bartlesville Public Library’s upstairs meeting room the League of Women Voters will host a program by veteran Election Board official Yvonne House about Voting in Oklahoma. The program will cover all the bases to explain how residents can be assured that they are ready to vote.

House has 27 years of experience in working for the Washington County Election Board. A Q&A time will follow so that attendees can ask voting-related questions.

Assistant Secretary Pam Slater said, “Yvonne House is one of the best election administrators in the State of Oklahoma. She is currently serving as a Regional Coordinator for the State Election Board, a position reserved for only the top county election board secretaries. Her insight and input regarding the administration of elections in Oklahoma is invaluable.”

The presentation will cover every aspect of voting — who is eligible, how and when to register and update voter registration, as well as recent trends and statistics on registration and voting at the polls.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be materials for attendees to take home.

The League of Women Voters of Bartlesville is a non-profit, non-partisan organization working to encourage citizens to be involved in their government. For more information on the mission and work of the League, visit their website at www.lwvbartlesville.org

— League of Women Voters of Bartlesville

GENEALOGY SOCIETY

Members available to help research

When you are needing assistance in tracing your family records, experienced genealogists will be available in the Local and Family History Room of the Bartlesville Public Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. These volunteer genealogists will be available to guide you, whether you are beginning family research or need suggestions to further your research. It is helpful to bring any family information — names, dates, or places you already have, along with the family questions you need answered.

The purpose of the Bartlesville Genealogical Society is to promote and encourage the common interest of family genealogy. All genealogy assistance is a free service provided by the Society.

For more information about the Bartlesville Genealogical Society, including membership options and meeting information, see “Bartlesville Genealogical Society” in Facebook.

— Bartlesville Genealogical Society