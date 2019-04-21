Coming into the 2018-19 season, the Madill boys soccer team wasn’t sure how successful it was going to be following the graduation of multiple seniors.

The results have certainly spoken volumes.

Friday night, the Wildcats finished off a perfect 6-0 run through district 4A-3 as they crushed the Oklahoma Centennial Bison on the road via 10-0 mercy rule.

Saul Salinas registered a hat-trick in the game, with Diego Ibarra scoring two goals, as well as Francisco Perez.

Dawson Hoedebeck, EJ Holiday, and Carlos Martinez also had goals in the game for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-3 on the season.

Madill will now focus its attention to the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, which will begin Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the Kingfisher Yellowjackets at home.