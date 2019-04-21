A 26-year-old woman is now jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill in connection with a weekend incident.

Jail records show Kayla Rene Lake,26, was booked into jail and Saturday; she is expected to make a formal court appearance Monday. Formal charges have not been filed.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies investigated a shooting at a residence in the Dale area Saturday night.

Sheriff Mike Booth said deputies responded about 6:05 p.m. Saturday to a residence after gunshots were reported in the area.

A male victim, who was shot in the chest, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the sheriff said, where he was in critical condition Saturday evening.

Booth said that man, who is from Oklahoma City, was able to tell deputies that he was shot while he was sleeping, Booth said.

As deputies investigated Saturday evening, Booth said they had a female suspect in custody at the shooting scene.

Watch for updates.