A Celebration of Life for Eddie Gene Hammett,75, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend David Gardner officiating. The family will also hold a service in Coppell, Texas, at 10 a.m. June 1, 2019, at the Coppell Senior Community Center, 345 W. Bethel Rd. Reception following at 681 Thompson Dr., Coppell, Texas.

Eddie Gene Hammett passed away March 11, 2019, in Sedona, Ariz., while on a trip to see the Grand Canyon, a destination that was always on Eddie’s ‘bucket list.’ Eddie was born June 10, 1943, to J. T. ‘Ned’ and Selma Hammett, in Lone Grove.

Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, J. T. Hammett, Jr. (firstborn of Ned and Selma); his parents, Ned and Selma; nephew, Charles Ragland; and wife of 45 years, Anita Hammett.

Eddie and Anita enjoyed a wonderful, happy marriage even through many years of Anita’s struggle with rheumatoid arthritis, a progressively debilitating disease. Eddie was her loving caretaker and by her side until her death Nov. 13, 2007.

Eddie married Elaine Audinet on June 20, 2009, and for the last nine years they shared a life of happiness, laughter and peace in Coppell, Texas.

Eddie was a natural athlete, captain of the Lone Grove High School football team and earned a scholarship to play football for Texas Christian University, although a short stint due to a knee injury. He ultimately graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and proceeded on to a long career in accounting for Halliburton in Dallas, Henson-Kickernick in Greenville, Texas, and Alexander Plastics, Inc. in Dallas.

Eddie was a loyal and loving son, brother, husband, father/grandfather, uncle and friend to so many. His passions included all things sports, fishing, his grandchildren, boating, his dogs and traveling to places of natural beauty. For his last 10 years he greatly enjoyed volunteering for Baylor Hospital of Grapevine, Texas, serving as Board President in 2018. In addition to volunteering, he loved spending many hours with his friends at the Coppell Senior Citizen Center playing in pool tournaments, backyard BBQ’s and pool parties.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; his daughter, Christi Nicolas and husband Wade, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis Nicolas of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Wade Nicolas, III attending University of South Carolina; and siblings, Jane White of Lone Grove, and Warren Hammett and his wife Dorenda, of Ardmore; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

