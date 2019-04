Robert Howard Jobe, 80, of Shawnee, passed from this life Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Shawnee.

Robert Howard Jobe, 80, of Shawnee, passed from this life Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Shawnee.

No formal services will be held. Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. There will be no viewing.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.