CHANDLER — Hutch Underwood excelled on the mound and at the plate Monday as Chandler concluded its regular season with an 8-0 triumph over Stroud.

Underwood limited Stroud to four singles, fanned seven and didn’t issue a walk in six innings.

Underwood also tripled twice and singled in Chandler’s five-hit attack. He scored four times and drove in a run.

Chandler, ranked sixth in Class 3A, was also the beneficiary of eight walks and two Stroud errors.

Zane Hixson drove in two runs for the Lions.

Chandler defeated Heritage Hall 9-7 Saturday with Garrett Thomsen claiming the winning hit with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

Chabon Anderson, who went 3 for 4, smashed a two-run home run to right as part of a three-run Lion fifth. Anderson drove in three runs and scored three times.

Chandler, 17-9, received a district tournament bye, thus advancing to regional action.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.