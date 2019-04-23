BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats beat Dibble 6-1 and Bridge Creek 10-0 Monday evening.

In the first game, Brendan Carlile picked up his seventh win of the season. Carlile pitched six innings and struck out three.

Gunner Smith led the club with three hits and two RBIs.

Jaylon Gordon and Carter Monday had multi-hit games for the Wildcats.

Cache Hankins pitched one inning in relief and fanned two.

In the second victory of the evening, Seth Jackson went 3 for 3 at the plate and scored three times.

Terrell Dodson went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs batted in.

Jake Williams and Jackson had doubles in the second game.

Gordon received the win for Bethel. Gordon pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three.

Bethel (13-14) concludes its regular season with a home doubleheader Tuesday. The Wildcats are set to face Wewoka at 4:30 and Shawnee JV at 6:30. Senior Night activities will be held between games.