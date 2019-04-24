The following deaths were submitted for publication on April 24:

Robert Craycraft

Robert Wayne Craycraft, 80, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Velma Cornelison

Velma Fern Cornelison, 91, homemaker, died April 22. Visitation will be Wednesday, 12 – 8 p.m. at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Regency Park Church of the Nazarene in Tulsa. Burial will be Thursday, 2 p.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.