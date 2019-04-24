It’s a day of Dress up at McLoud library’s Mom and Me Tea Party

It’s a morning of dressup, tea and special family time as the McLoud Public Library transforms for its Mom and Me Tea Party, taking place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in the Milburn Room of the library, 133 N. Main St.

Girls ages 4 to 8 and their mothers are invited to dress up in true lady-like fashion for tea, sweets and a craft during a springtime tea party. Dresses and accessories will be available at the program for girls when they arrive.

Space is limited so registration in advance is required.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.