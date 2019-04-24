"Let's Sing Together...Celebrating Shawnee!" is the theme of Thursday night's concert by the Sine Nomine Choral Society of Central Oklahoma, Shawnee's community choir, set for 7:30 p.m. at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts Center.

"We plan to do both of those things," said Herb Moring, the choir's director. "In this informal program there will be group singing in addition to the choir presenting seven numbers."

The event will also celebrate Shawnee by recognizing 17 of the city's nonprofit organizations. Representatives from several of them will speak, giving information about their group and what they do.

"The 35-member choir will be celebrating in this concert 20 years as part of the Shawnee arts scene," said Moring, who is in his fifth year as the choir's director. The group is accompanied by Dr. Carol Ann Bell, retired OBU professor of piano.

Sine Nomine (Latin for "Without Name") was assisted in its creation in the fall of 1998 by various individuals and institutions. Among the most notable were Mr. Bill Ford, who made a generous contribution to purchase music, St. Gregory's University, which provided rehearsal and performance space, and OBU, which generously loaned music from the libraries of its various choral groups.

The choir has had eight directors, including Dr. Nancy Cobb Lippens, its first director, Mary Kay Parrish (interim), J. C. Farrand, Jim Brown, Sara Ledford, Steve Scott, Mark Burnett, and Moring.

Music to be presented at Thursday's concert includes "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" by Fred Rogers, "The Old Church" by Stephen Paulus, "Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit," arranged by Moses Hogan and featuring soloist Michael Ware.

Also "All I Ask of You" from "Phantom of the Opera," by Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Oklahoma, a Toast," Oklahoma's original state song, by Harriet Parker Camden, "Oklahoma!", the state's current state song, and "United We Stand," an American Medley arranged by Albrecht and Althouse.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations for the choir will be accepted.