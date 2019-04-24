Tecumseh High School students and teachers are rallying together following the passing of THS Senior Ed Carey.

According to THS Principal Randy Dilbeck, students are selling purple T-shirts with the words "Rest Easy Big Ed" on the front and back as well as his football and basketball jersey numbers. With the sales, $5 from each T-shirt sold will go to the Carey family for any expenses, he said.

"Anytime you have a situation like this it's a big financial strain and so the kiddos are trying to find ways to help...because they loved Ed," Dilbeck said.

Carey took his own life this past weekend and since school resumed Dilbeck said counselors have been available to help both teachers and students.

Dilbeck said as an educator, one can never forget the loss of a student.

While the student body will miss their friend, Dilbeck said they will remember him for the positive and kind person he was.

"We don't know why but we're not going to concentrate on the why," Dilbeck said. "We're going to concentrate on the time we had with Ed and the big smile he always had. He always did everything that was asked of him."

Dilbeck explained it's been a tough few months for THS as they lost two other students in a car accident in January.

However, despite the hardships, Dilbeck said the Tecumseh community has supported the school.

"This community when we have a crisis we always come together..that's why we're the Tecumseh family."

To order shirts go to https://www.newideasprinting.com/biged/shop/home or order them in the main office of the high school.

A fund also has been set up in Carey's name at BancFirst.