The family of Clem E. Smalley will celebrate his life at a service conducted by his nephew, Dr. Norman H. McCrummen of Mobile, Ala., at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory in Ardmore.

Clem Edward Smalley was born Aug. 29, 1927, in an oil field camp near Ringing to John Finis and Margaret Emma Smalley. Clem and his three older sisters grew up in the Healdton, Ringling area on a ranch owned by his grandfather, Clem, who he was named after. He attended school in Zaneis and later transferred to Ringling where he played football, basketball, sang in a mixed quartet and boxed.

During that time most of his friends were old enough to go off to fight in World War II, and when Clem lost his best friend, Fred in the war, he talked his mother into signing a release so he could join the Navy at age 17. Just off the coast of Okinawa, his ship was caught in the worst hurricane ever registered at that time and drifted in the ocean with no food, water or radio for two days until they were rescued. In 1946, Clem served as Second Class Petty Officer on the U.S.S. Wharton as part of Operation Crossroads where he witnessed the testing of the atomic bomb in the Bikini Atoll.

After his discharge he attended the University of Oklahoma before returning to the ranch at Ringing to buy and sell cattle. He married his sweetheart, Margaret Ann Stephens, in Healdton on June 12, 1948. But times were hard in the cattle business and Clem sold his cattle to raise money for a partnership in the Martin-Smalley Ford dealership, which later became Smalley-Turner Ford in Ringling. A few years later Clem jumped at the chance to open his own dealership in Waurika, which he sold in 1962, to open a much larger dealership in Muskogee.

In Muskogee, Clem served on the boards of many local civic organizations, and was a member of the Board of Directors of American Bank of Muskogee. He was chosen by Ford Motor Company as Chairman of the Southwestern Region of the National Ford Dealer Council and was named President of the Oklahoma City District of the Ford Dealer Advertising Fund. But Clem’s real passion was stock car racing and Friday and Saturday nights found him at dirt tracks in Muskogee and Tulsa cheering on cars he sponsored and owned.

In 1976, Clem sold the Muskogee dealership and moved to Ardmore. He purchased the family home place near Ringling and enjoyed returning to the cattle business for a few years. After selling the ranch, he worked as a partner in Carter County Abstract Company until his retirement.

While living in Ardmore, Clem and Margaret were members of First United Methodist Church. In 2001, Clem started a “singing group” with a couple of friends from the church that visited local nursing homes every week, singing old-time hymns and visiting with the residents. The members of the group varied through the years, but it was a ministry Clem loved and was devoted to for 18 years.

Clem died peacefully at his Ardmore residence Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the age of 91 years, 7 months and 24 days. He was preceded in death by parents Finis and Margaret Smalley; his three sisters, Emma Lee McCrummen, Juhree Foote and Marjorie Collins; and his wife of 57 years, Margaret Ann Smalley.

He is survived by his son, Dr. Stephen F. Smalley and wife, Alison, of Ardmore; his grandson, Dr. Stephen E. Smalley, wife, Renee’, and great-grandchildren; Zane, Sky and Charis of Stillwater; his granddaughter, Katherine Robinson, husband, Joe, and great-grandchildren; Andrew and Aaron of Jenks; step-grandson, Brent Langston and wife, Megan, Frisco, Texas; and step-grandson, Michael Langston, wife, Aimee, and step-great grandson, Dane, of Dallas.

Honorary Pall Bearers are Dr. Stephen E. Smalley, Joe Robinson, Brent Langston, Michael Langston, Ron Bryant and Dr. Norman H. McCrummen.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a memorial to Cross Timbers Hospice or Mercy Health Foundation Ardmore.

Services and Cremation-With-Care are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.