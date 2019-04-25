Eleven Danish students, and their sponsors, Henrik Staal and Annemarie Kratz Theusen, arrived in Seminole April 22 as part of an educational and cultural exchange program between 360 College in Silkeborg, Denmark and Seminole State College. The delegation is pictured with SSC President Lana Reynolds (far right) at a luncheon welcoming them to campus.

Visiting Danish students also attended an SSC Trojan softball scrimmage on April 22. Following the scrimmage, team members taught the visiting students about batting, pitching, catching and other fundamentals of the game.