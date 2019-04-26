The Delaware County Commissioners approved on Monday, April 22 to donate a 1991 E350 Ford Responder Unit Truck to the Noel Fire Department.

The donation was on behalf of the Tiff City Fire Department.

In financial business, the commissioners approved paying a $625 Craig County Detention Center invoice for services, blanket purchase orders for May and to transfer $5,352.91 to District No. 2.

The commissioners also approved a bid from Warren Cat Equipment Company in the amount of $331,924.32 for a motor grader and Dennis Dueck in the amount of $913 for a 2000 Jeep 4X4 on behalf of Emergency Management.

A $50,000 grant application for the Low Water Bridge slab, which is located half a mile west of Maysville on S 710 Rd. in District 2 was approved.

The commissioners also received and filed Surety Bond and Directors and Officers for Lakemont Fire Department and Grove Fire Department.

The Lakemont Fire Department officers are: Joe Hill, President; Jim Frazier, secretary/treasurer; John Greaves, vice-president; Clarence Ducummon and Jerry Swanson, members; Richard Wright, Fire Chief; Jimmy Whited-Assistant Chief; Richard Wright, Barbara Barnes-requisitioning/purchasing officers; Josh Rowe, Jimmy Whited, receiving officers and Clarence Ducummon, inventory officer.

The Grove Fire Department officers are: Ed Trumbull, mayor; Marty Dyer, Matt Henderson, Josh McElhaney and Ivan Devitt, councilmen; Mike Reed, Fire Chief; Rocky Desilva, assistant fire chief; Mike Reed and Barbara Barnes, requisitioning/purchasing officers; Desilva, receiving officer; Jeremy Brown, inventory officer.

Also approved:

· A resolution to set up $27,000 cash account for Dinosaur Point Donation Project Fund.

· Second renewal agreement with city of Tulsa for security service for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

· The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office to engage in a regulatory and federal audit with Delaware County for Fiscal Years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

· To sign and notarize 969 claim form for Tax Year 2018 for reimbursement for additional Homestead Exemption.