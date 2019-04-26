For the first time since the early 1950’s, professional golf is returning to Ardmore.

The Womens All Pro Tour will hold its first Ardmore Open at Dornick Hills May 21-24, with the winner receiving a guaranteed prize of $7,500.

WAPT is one step below the Symetra Tour, which is the tour prior to the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

Derek Claborn, the head golf professional at Dornick Hills, is happy to have a professional golf event back in Ardmore for the first time since the Professional Golf Association tour held tournaments in Ardmore from 1952-54.

“Anybody can enter, obviously most of them played college golf, division one or some other level of college golf,” Claborn said. “It

(Ardmore Open) is here on a year-by-year basis, but if it is successful we will keep doing it.”

The Ardmore Open has up to 78 spots available, and an entry fee of $675 for WAPT professionals, $500 for amateurs.

Another advantage is the potential to play with a future LPGA Tour player. On Monday, May 20, for $150, golfers of all ages can sign up in teams of three to play in the PRO-AM with one of the participants of the event.

“Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to come out and watch,” Claborn said.