Formal charges were filed Thursday against a 26-year-old woman arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting incident in Dale.

District Attorney Allan Grubb formally charged Kayla Rene Lake in Pottawatomie County District Court with the felony of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The charge alleges that she shot Jeremy Merriman, 37, with a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver.

“According to a witness, Ms. Lake was observed standing in front of her residence waving her arms and yelling, 'Call 911, I shot him,'” according to a press release from Grubb's office.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies investigated the shooting at a residence in the Dale area Saturday evening. Sheriff Mike Booth said deputies responded about 6:05 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

Booth said Merriman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment of his injuries.

Lake remains jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a $500,000 bond. Upon a conviction, assault and battery with a deadly weapon is punishable by imprisonment for up to life.