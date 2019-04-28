When retired photographer Ed Bolt toured Cuba in 2013 he had no idea that one of the photos he shot there would eventually be accepted as part of a national art exhibition.

It wasn't a deep-laid, long-planned idea to enter; when he came across a contest for artists to submit entries he simply thought, “Why not give it a try and just see what happens?”

It was a good idea that he did.

A month later he said he received the call.

He knew he had been very pleased with a particular photo he titled “Yanqtank for hire;” his art piece turned out to be equally pleasing to the national art show's judge.

Bolt's single entry had made the cut, accepted into an exhibition to run all next month in Colorado. His art piece is a photo of what he estimates to be a late 1950s Ford Edsel taxi, which was parked on a Cuban street just a couple hours outside of Havana.

Yanqtank (“Yanque” or Yankee tank) is what the Cubans nicknamed the large older — typically pre-1950s — American cars imported before the U.S. Embargo, Bolt said.

The eight-by-10 inch photograph on wood has a price tag of $150, so if someone decides to purchase his artwork he may not get his entry back.

The show opens next week — featuring artworks from May 3 to June 1 — and is the Durango Arts Center's 43rd annual juried exhibition, in Durango, Colorado.

The professional juried exhibit is for artists working in all media. The national competition was established to broaden creative expression, both in and outside of Durango's community, the website reads.

This year’s exhibit juror is Louise Martorano, the Executive Director of RedLine, a non-profit contemporary art center and residency in Denver, Colorado.

Bolt will find out how his artwork fared after an awards reception which will be next week, on May 3. Cash prizes are going to be awarded to Best in Show ($500); Second Place ($300); and Third Place ($100).

Bolt, however, said he will be unable to attend the art reception since, as a Shawnee City Commissioner, he will instead be going to the city's regular commission meeting that Monday, the 6th.

“I'm hoping Phyllis and I will get to go at some point to see the exhibit, though,” he said.

Bolt is no stranger to featuring his photography in art shows around the state — like the Plaza and Paseo — but the Durango show is his first experience on a national level. He said he will likely look into participating in larger exhibitions/shows again.

For more information about the exhibit, visit durangoarts.org.