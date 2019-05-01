Services for James Elmer “Jim” Locke, of Marietta, are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the chapel of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home, Marietta, with Don Pearman officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Born Jan. 3, 1936 in Gainesville, Texas, the son of Jack Othelo Locke and Alma Mannin Locke, he passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Marietta at the age of 83.

Jim spent most of his life in Love County. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. On May 18, 1957, Jim married LuAnn Embry in Ardmore and she preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 2017. He made a living as a farmer and rancher. He was of the Christian faith. Jim was a collector of ball caps and guns, and he enjoyed reading western books about ranching, Texas and Oklahoma history. Jim loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and college football games, but his passion was hunting and for many years, Jim would take an annual hunting trip to New Mexico, and south Texas with friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his horses.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack Locke and Bob Locke.

He is survived by his two sons, James Locke and wife Mandy of Tulsa and Joe Locke and wife Chrissy of Marietta; a daughter, Kerry Anderson and husband John of Coppell, Texas; two brothers, Bill Locke and wife Donna of Jacksonville, Fla., and Edward Odie “PeeWee” Locke of N.J.; a sister, Alma Lou Nichols and husband B.J. of Belton, Texas; and eight grandchildren, Andrew Locke, Patrick Anderson, Cody Locke, William Locke, Matthew Anderson, Levi Locke, Brinkli Hartman and Easton Hartman.

Serving as casket bearers are his grandchildren; Andrew Locke, Patrick Anderson, Cody Locke, William Locke, Matthew Anderson, Levi Locke, Easton Hartman, Brinkli Hartman and Mike Embry.

