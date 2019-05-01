There will be lots of things do so and even more to see at the Prague Kolache Festival on Saturday, May 4. The small town takes the opportunity once a year to feature their Czech heritage and culture with food, music, dancing and ethnic costumes.

The 60th festival will have some added attractions this year such as a Firemen's Challenge taking place right after the parade on Mitacek, just a few blocks east of the grandstand. There will be 6 teams competing in the timed challenges. The 11 a.m. parade will feature the Express Clydesdales, a 6-horse hitch pulling a stagecoach, the Sooner Schooner and the Ruf Neks, and a float with past festival queens along with the many other entries.

The National Guard will have a Rock Climbing Wall and other items of interest. There will be pony rides for children, a carnival, helicopter rides, and many food booths lining Main Street.

In the Prague Park will be a large Arts & Crafts Show, Car Show and at park pavilion #2 Czech crystal and jewelry.

Grandstand entertainment will be going on all day and at 9 a.m. the Czech Costume Judging takes place with the Prague Czech Folk Dancers following. The beautiful ethnic costumes will highlight the day with the colorful trim, ribbons and embroidery along with sequins and rhinestones to make them shimmer.

Wine, beer and klobase makers as well as bread and kolache bakers are invited to submit their entries in the Food & Drink Contest that is conducted at Park Pavilion #1. Details are on the website at praguekolachefestival.com.

A Beer Garden is located on Main street by the Sonic and this year the town's own Czech Pilsner will be available there along with Budweiser. A DJ will provide music.

The Czech Royalty Crowning takes place at 6 p.m. and this year there are 13 contestants for the various titles of queen, junior queen, princess and prince.

You won't want to miss the Polka Street Dance starting at 7 p.m. featuring many types of folk dances with music provided by our favorite polka band, Masapust. The dance is followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Designated free parking is at the Middle School west of town on Highway 62. There will be shuttle service to the grandstand all day. Everyone is asked to leave their pets at home.

For additional information visit the website or call the festival office at 405-567-4866.