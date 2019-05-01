The Richard Kane YMCA just wrapped up its first season of its special needs kickball program, and according to Charter Lawson, sports program director, it was quite a success.

More than 20 participants took part in the new six-week program and Lawson anticipates that “the league” program will grow and evolve.

“We had a ton of great reactions to this program,” said Lawson. “For some kids this was the first sports type activity they have been able to be involved in, which is truly amazing.”

The next sport will be basketball, she said, and the dates are expected to be announced soon.

Participants ranged in age from 3 to 15 years old, and around a dozen volunteer “buddies” pitched in to help.

“The idea came about due to some initial community members asking about special needs programs, and then it just took off and we knew this was something that the community could benefit from,” Lawson said.

Medals were given out to all participants, who also celebrated with a pizza party.

“We have extremely high expectations to continue growing this program and help impact all the community members,” said Lawson.