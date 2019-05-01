The following cases recently were filed at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska:

Civil Cases over $10,000

April 17

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs Rachel Jones, foreclosure

Warren American Oil Company LLC vs Ace American Insurance CO and Fred Daniels and Sons INC, breach of contract

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp vs Robyn L. James-Roberts, foreclosure

April 18

Copper Homes Inc. vs Sherrie Beyen, foreclosure

Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs Joseph Ray Williams, spouse of Joseph Ray Williams, occupants of the premises and the Bettie M. Wilson Revocable, foreclosure

April 22

Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs Truman Robert Wiggs, Suzanne Wiggs, USA ex rel the SEC OF HUD, Cach LLC, John Doe as occupant of the premises and Jane Doe as occupant of the premises, foreclosure

April 25

Calvary SPV I LLC vs Debbie S. Tubb, indebtedness

April 26

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA vs Victoria Brumley, foreclosure

Kobe A Minor Blackmon, by and through Mark Blackmon, Christy Blackmon his mother, Mark Blackmon and Christy Blackmon vs Kevin Buford and Christy F. Buford, personal injury

The Money Source INC vs Raymond W. Smith, foreclosure

Divorces

April 17

Sierra Wenner vs Brandon Wenner

April 22

Erika Lynn Cole vs Joe Dean Cole

April 23

Kymberlea Smith vs Lee Charles Smith

April 24

Angela Sue Perales vs Louis Carlos Perales

Kathryn Edwards vs James Eugene Edwards

Marriages

April 17

Wanda Michelle Ward, Owasso and Kyle Hopper, Hominy

Shianne Angel Sarcoxie, Skiatook and Austin Lee Crank, Skiatook

April 18

Robin Christine Kosel, Tulsa and Jared Cabe Taylor, Tulsa

April 26

Leah Dawn Strahm, Pawhuska with Zachary Ryan Burgan, Pawhuska